Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 10:47 pm
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 29 2 3 2
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 Meadows rf 4 1 1 1
Judge rf 3 1 1 1 Perez c 0 0 0 0
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 Margot lf 0 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0
Torres ss 3 0 1 0 Brosseau ph-1b 2 1 2 1
Gardner lf 2 0 0 0 Díaz dh 2 0 0 0
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0
Ford ph 1 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Sánchez c 0 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Phillips pr-rf 0 0 0 0
New York 000 100 000 1
Tampa Bay 000 010 01x 2

E_Torres (1), Urshela (1). DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Judge (2), Meadows (2), Brosseau (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole 5 1-3 1 1 1 2 9
Britton 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Chapman L,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 2
Anderson 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Fairbanks 2 1 0 0 1 3
Castillo W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 4

HBP_Cole (Arozarena).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, CB Bucknor; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Mark Carlson.

T_3:21.

