Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|4
|11
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.389
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Gardner lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.364
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|b-Ford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sánchez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|3
|13
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.421
|Margot lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Brosseau ph-1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Díaz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.111
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.353
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|1-Phillips pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|000
|100
|000_1
|3
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|01x_2
|3
|0
a-singled for Choi in the 6th. b-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th.
1-ran for Zunino in the 7th.
E_Torres (1), Urshela (1). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Judge (2), off Anderson; Meadows (2), off Cole; Brosseau (1), off Chapman. RBIs_Judge (3), Meadows (2), Brosseau (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Voit); Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Adames). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Choi. GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Choi).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|94
|3.18
|Britton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|0.00
|Chapman, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.38
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|4.91
|Anderson
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|1.93
|Fairbanks
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|3.00
|Castillo, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|29
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 1-0, Anderson 1-0. HBP_Cole (Arozarena).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, CB Bucknor; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Mark Carlson.
T_3:21.
