Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 4 11 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Judge rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .143 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .389 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .316 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .111 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .105 Torres ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .313 Gardner lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .364 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .308 b-Ford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Sánchez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 3 2 3 13 Meadows rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .154 Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .421 Margot lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267 a-Brosseau ph-1b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .400 Díaz dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .111 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .353 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .133 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .083 1-Phillips pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

New York 000 100 000_1 3 2 Tampa Bay 000 010 01x_2 3 0

a-singled for Choi in the 6th. b-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th.

1-ran for Zunino in the 7th.

E_Torres (1), Urshela (1). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Judge (2), off Anderson; Meadows (2), off Cole; Brosseau (1), off Chapman. RBIs_Judge (3), Meadows (2), Brosseau (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Voit); Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Adames). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Choi. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Choi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 5 1-3 1 1 1 2 9 94 3.18 Britton 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 26 0.00 Chapman, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.38

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 37 4.91 Anderson 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 32 1.93 Fairbanks 2 1 0 0 1 3 40 3.00 Castillo, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 4 29 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 1-0, Anderson 1-0. HBP_Cole (Arozarena).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, CB Bucknor; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Mark Carlson.

T_3:21.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.