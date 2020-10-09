On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 10:45 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 4 11
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Judge rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .143
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .389
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .316
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .111
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .105
Torres ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .313
Gardner lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .364
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .308
b-Ford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sánchez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 3 2 3 13
Meadows rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .154
Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .421
Margot lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267
a-Brosseau ph-1b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .400
Díaz dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .111
Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .353
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .133
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .083
1-Phillips pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York 000 100 000_1 3 2
Tampa Bay 000 010 01x_2 3 0

a-singled for Choi in the 6th. b-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th.

1-ran for Zunino in the 7th.

E_Torres (1), Urshela (1). LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Judge (2), off Anderson; Meadows (2), off Cole; Brosseau (1), off Chapman. RBIs_Judge (3), Meadows (2), Brosseau (1).

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Voit); Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Adames). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Choi. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Choi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 5 1-3 1 1 1 2 9 94 3.18
Britton 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 26 0.00
Chapman, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.38
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 37 4.91
Anderson 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 32 1.93
Fairbanks 2 1 0 0 1 3 40 3.00
Castillo, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 4 29 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 1-0, Anderson 1-0. HBP_Cole (Arozarena).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, CB Bucknor; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Mark Carlson.

        Read more Sports News news.

T_3:21.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021