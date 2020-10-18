Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10

|Green Bay
|10
|0
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Tampa Bay
|0
|28
|10
|0
|—
|38
First Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 39, 10:27.
GB_A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), :48.
Second Quarter
TB_Dean 32 interception return (Succop kick), 12:42.
TB_R.Jones 2 run (Succop kick), 11:02.
TB_Johnson 7 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 4:35.
TB_Gronkowski 12 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:02.
Third Quarter
TB_FG Succop 50, 12:14.
TB_R.Jones 1 run (Succop kick), 2:40.
A_15,540.
___
|
|GB
|TB
|First downs
|13
|21
|Total Net Yards
|201
|324
|Rushes-yards
|21-94
|35-158
|Passing
|107
|166
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-30
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-69
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-35-2
|17-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-53
|0-0
|Punts
|7-46.4
|5-38.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-76
|0-0
|Time of Possession
|31:37
|28:23
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Williams 4-34, Dillon 5-31, Jones 10-15, Rodgers 2-14. Tampa Bay, Jones 23-113, Vaughn 5-42, Gabbert 3-2, McCoy 4-1.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 16-35-2-160. Tampa Bay, Brady 17-27-0-166, Gabbert 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 6-61, Valdes-Scantling 3-32, Jones 3-26, Tonyan 3-25, Shepherd 1-16. Tampa Bay, Gronkowski 5-78, Godwin 5-48, Jones 2-8, Evans 1-10, Johnson 1-7, McCoy 1-6, Miller 1-6, Brate 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
