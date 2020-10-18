On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 7:37 pm
< a min read
      
Green Bay 10 0 0 0 10
Tampa Bay 0 28 10 0 38

First Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 39, 10:27.

GB_A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), :48.

Second Quarter

TB_Dean 32 interception return (Succop kick), 12:42.

TB_R.Jones 2 run (Succop kick), 11:02.

TB_Johnson 7 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 4:35.

TB_Gronkowski 12 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:02.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Succop 50, 12:14.

TB_R.Jones 1 run (Succop kick), 2:40.

A_15,540.

___

GB TB
First downs 13 21
Total Net Yards 201 324
Rushes-yards 21-94 35-158
Passing 107 166
Punt Returns 0-0 4-30
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-69
Comp-Att-Int 16-35-2 17-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-53 0-0
Punts 7-46.4 5-38.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-76 0-0
Time of Possession 31:37 28:23

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Williams 4-34, Dillon 5-31, Jones 10-15, Rodgers 2-14. Tampa Bay, Jones 23-113, Vaughn 5-42, Gabbert 3-2, McCoy 4-1.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 16-35-2-160. Tampa Bay, Brady 17-27-0-166, Gabbert 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 6-61, Valdes-Scantling 3-32, Jones 3-26, Tonyan 3-25, Shepherd 1-16. Tampa Bay, Gronkowski 5-78, Godwin 5-48, Jones 2-8, Evans 1-10, Johnson 1-7, McCoy 1-6, Miller 1-6, Brate 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Sports News

