Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

By The Associated Press
October 12, 2020 7:25 pm
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 10 1 3 8
Springer cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .333
Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .286
Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Correa ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .167
Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .400
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .200
a-A.Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400
1-Straw pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 4 4 0 13
Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Arozarena lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .375
Renfroe rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Choi 1b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .000
Margot rf-lf 3 1 1 3 0 0 .167
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Zunino c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .400
Houston 000 001 001_2 10 2
Tampa Bay 300 000 10x_4 4 0

a-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for A.Díaz in the 9th.

E_Altuve 2 (2). LOB_Houston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Maldonado (1). HR_Correa (1), off Fairbanks; Margot (1), off McCullers Jr.; Zunino (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Correa (1), Margot 3 (3), Zunino (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Tucker 2, Springer 2, Bregman); Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Springer. GIDP_Springer.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Choi).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr., L, 0-1 7 4 4 1 0 11 100 1.29
Scrubb 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 1-0 5 5 0 0 1 5 96 0.00
Fairbanks, H, 1 2 1 1 1 0 3 20 4.50
Loup, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Thompson, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Anderson, S, 1-1 1 3 1 1 2 0 18 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Zunino), Morton (Gurriel). PB_Zunino (0).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:01.

