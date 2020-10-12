Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|1
|3
|8
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|a-A.Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|1-Straw pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|0
|13
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Renfroe rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Margot rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.167
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Houston
|000
|001
|001_2
|10
|2
|Tampa Bay
|300
|000
|10x_4
|4
|0
a-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for A.Díaz in the 9th.
E_Altuve 2 (2). LOB_Houston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Maldonado (1). HR_Correa (1), off Fairbanks; Margot (1), off McCullers Jr.; Zunino (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Correa (1), Margot 3 (3), Zunino (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Tucker 2, Springer 2, Bregman); Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Bregman, Springer. GIDP_Springer.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Choi).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., L, 0-1
|7
|
|4
|4
|1
|0
|11
|100
|1.29
|Scrubb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 1-0
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|96
|0.00
|Fairbanks, H, 1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|20
|4.50
|Loup, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Thompson, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Anderson, S, 1-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Zunino), Morton (Gurriel). PB_Zunino (0).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:01.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments