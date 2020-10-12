Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 10 1 3 8 Springer cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .333 Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .286 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Correa ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .167 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .400 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .400 Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .200 a-A.Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400 1-Straw pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 4 4 0 13 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Arozarena lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .375 Renfroe rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Choi 1b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .000 Margot rf-lf 3 1 1 3 0 0 .167 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Zunino c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .400

Houston 000 001 001_2 10 2 Tampa Bay 300 000 10x_4 4 0

a-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for A.Díaz in the 9th.

E_Altuve 2 (2). LOB_Houston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Maldonado (1). HR_Correa (1), off Fairbanks; Margot (1), off McCullers Jr.; Zunino (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Correa (1), Margot 3 (3), Zunino (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Tucker 2, Springer 2, Bregman); Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Springer. GIDP_Springer.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Choi).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr., L, 0-1 7 4 4 1 0 11 100 1.29 Scrubb 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 1-0 5 5 0 0 1 5 96 0.00 Fairbanks, H, 1 2 1 1 1 0 3 20 4.50 Loup, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Thompson, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Anderson, S, 1-1 1 3 1 1 2 0 18 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Zunino), Morton (Gurriel). PB_Zunino (0).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:01.

