Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 12:08 am
< a min read
      
Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 28 4 6 4
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 2 1 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0
Brantley dh 3 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 2
Correa ss 4 0 1 2 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Choi 1b 3 1 2 0
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 Brosseau pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 2 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 1 1 2
Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
A.Díaz ph-3b 1 1 0 0
Houston 000 000 020 2
Tampa Bay 210 001 00x 4

DP_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 7, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Arozarena (4), Zunino (2). SF_Zunino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. L,0-2 3 2-3 4 3 3 1 7
Raley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Urquidy 2 1 1 1 2 2
Taylor 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
Morton W,2-0 5 2-3 2 0 0 1 6
Anderson H,1 2 3 2 2 1 0
Fairbanks S,1-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 3

Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_McCullers Jr. (Margot). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Tim Timmons; Left, Ted Barrett.

T_3:14.

