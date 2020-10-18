Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Díaz ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|210
|001
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 7, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Arozarena (4), Zunino (2). SF_Zunino (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. L,0-2
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Raley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Urquidy
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Taylor
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Paredes
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton W,2-0
|5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Anderson H,1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Fairbanks S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_McCullers Jr. (Margot). WP_Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Tim Timmons; Left, Ted Barrett.
T_3:14.
