Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 3 9 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .462 Brantley dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .346 Correa ss 4 0 1 2 0 2 .259 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .208 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .214 a-A.Díaz ph-3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .417

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 6 4 4 11 Margot rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .261 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .154 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .321 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Choi 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .385 1-Brosseau pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Adames ss 2 0 0 0 2 2 .118 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Zunino c 2 1 1 2 0 1 .278 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167

Houston 000 000 020_2 7 0 Tampa Bay 210 001 00x_4 6 0

a-walked for Maldonado in the 8th.

1-ran for Choi in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 7, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Arozarena (4), off McCullers Jr.; Zunino (2), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Correa 2 (5), Arozarena 2 (6), Zunino 2 (4). SF_Zunino.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Brantley, Bregman); Tampa Bay 0. RISP_Houston 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Springer, Wendle. GIDP_Gurriel, Wendle.

DP_Houston 1 (A.Díaz, Gurriel); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe, Choi).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr., L, 0-2 3 2-3 4 3 3 1 7 75 3.38 Raley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00 Urquidy 2 1 1 1 2 2 43 2.57 Taylor 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.45 Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 10.80

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 2-0 5 2-3 2 0 0 1 6 66 0.00 Anderson, H, 1 2 3 2 2 1 0 22 8.31 Fairbanks, S, 1-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 26 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Paredes 1-0, Anderson 2-0, Fairbanks 2-2. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Margot). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Tim Timmons; Left, Ted Barrett.

T_3:14.

