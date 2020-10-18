Trending:
Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 12:06 am
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 3 9
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .462
Brantley dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .346
Correa ss 4 0 1 2 0 2 .259
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .208
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .214
a-A.Díaz ph-3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .417
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 6 4 4 11
Margot rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .261
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .154
Arozarena lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .321
Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Choi 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .385
1-Brosseau pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Adames ss 2 0 0 0 2 2 .118
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143
Zunino c 2 1 1 2 0 1 .278
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167
Houston 000 000 020_2 7 0
Tampa Bay 210 001 00x_4 6 0

a-walked for Maldonado in the 8th.

1-ran for Choi in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 7, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Arozarena (4), off McCullers Jr.; Zunino (2), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Correa 2 (5), Arozarena 2 (6), Zunino 2 (4). SF_Zunino.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Brantley, Bregman); Tampa Bay 0. RISP_Houston 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Springer, Wendle. GIDP_Gurriel, Wendle.

DP_Houston 1 (A.Díaz, Gurriel); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe, Choi).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr., L, 0-2 3 2-3 4 3 3 1 7 75 3.38
Raley 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00
Urquidy 2 1 1 1 2 2 43 2.57
Taylor 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.45
Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 10.80
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 2-0 5 2-3 2 0 0 1 6 66 0.00
Anderson, H, 1 2 3 2 2 1 0 22 8.31
Fairbanks, S, 1-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 26 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Paredes 1-0, Anderson 2-0, Fairbanks 2-2. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Margot). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Tim Timmons; Left, Ted Barrett.

T_3:14.

