Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.462
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.346
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.259
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|a-A.Díaz ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.417
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|4
|11
|
|Margot rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.321
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.385
|1-Brosseau pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.118
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Houston
|000
|000
|020_2
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|210
|001
|00x_4
|6
|0
a-walked for Maldonado in the 8th.
1-ran for Choi in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 7, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Arozarena (4), off McCullers Jr.; Zunino (2), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Correa 2 (5), Arozarena 2 (6), Zunino 2 (4). SF_Zunino.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Brantley, Bregman); Tampa Bay 0. RISP_Houston 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Springer, Wendle. GIDP_Gurriel, Wendle.
DP_Houston 1 (A.Díaz, Gurriel); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe, Choi).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|7
|75
|3.38
|Raley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Urquidy
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|43
|2.57
|Taylor
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.45
|Paredes
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|10.80
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 2-0
|5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|66
|0.00
|Anderson, H, 1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|8.31
|Fairbanks, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Paredes 1-0, Anderson 2-0, Fairbanks 2-2. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Margot). WP_Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Tim Timmons; Left, Ted Barrett.
T_3:14.
