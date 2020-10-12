Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Margot rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Straw pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|300
|000
|10x
|—
|4
E_Altuve 2 (2). DP_Houston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Maldonado (1). HR_Correa (1), Margot (1), Zunino (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. L,0-1
|7
|
|4
|4
|1
|0
|11
|Scrubb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton W,1-0
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Fairbanks H,1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Loup H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson S,1-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
HBP_McCullers Jr. (Zunino), Morton (Gurriel).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:01.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments