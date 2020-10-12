On Air: This Just In!
Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

By The Associated Press
October 12, 2020 7:27 pm
Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 10 1 Totals 30 4 4 4
Springer cf 5 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 2 0
Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 0 0 0 0
Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 Choi 1b 4 1 0 0
Correa ss 4 1 1 1 Margot rf-lf 3 1 1 3
Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
A.Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 Zunino c 2 1 1 1
Straw pr 0 0 0 0
Houston 000 001 001 2
Tampa Bay 300 000 10x 4

E_Altuve 2 (2). DP_Houston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Maldonado (1). HR_Correa (1), Margot (1), Zunino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. L,0-1 7 4 4 1 0 11
Scrubb 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Morton W,1-0 5 5 0 0 1 5
Fairbanks H,1 2 1 1 1 0 3
Loup H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Thompson H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson S,1-1 1 3 1 1 2 0

HBP_McCullers Jr. (Zunino), Morton (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:01.

