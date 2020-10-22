Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 10 6 4 7 Meadows dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200 b-Díaz ph-dh 1 0 1 0 1 0 .400 1-Renfroe pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lowe 2b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .222 Arozarena lf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .167 2-Phillips pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Choi 1b 3 2 1 0 0 1 .333 c-Brosseau ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Margot rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .429 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 3 0 0 .286 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 5 4 4 15 Betts rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Seager ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Smith c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .222 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .143 Pollock dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Ríos ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Hernández 2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .333 d-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Taylor lf-2b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .429

Tampa Bay 100 221 000_6 10 0 Los Angeles 000 021 010_4 5 1

a-struck out for Pollock in the 6th. b-singled for Meadows in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Choi in the 7th. d-flied out for Hernández in the 7th. e-flied out for Pederson in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 9th. 2-ran for Arozarena in the 9th.

E_Muncy (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Wendle (2), Adames (1), Turner (2). HR_Lowe (1), off Gonsolin; Lowe (2), off May; Taylor (1), off Snell; Smith (1), off Anderson; Seager (1), off Fairbanks. RBIs_Lowe 3 (3), Wendle 3 (3), Taylor 2 (3), Smith (2), Seager (1). SB_Margot (1), Adames (0). CS_Adames (1). SF_Wendle.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Adames, Kiermaier 2, Brosseau 2); Los Angeles 3 (Hernández, Turner, Bellinger). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Wendle, Lowe.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 4 2-3 2 2 2 4 9 88 3.86 Anderson, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 19 6.75 Fairbanks, H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 23 5.40 Loup, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00 Castillo, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 29 6.75 Floro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 19 10.80 González 1 0 1 1 1 0 10 5.40 May 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 25 20.25 Kelly 1 2 1 1 0 2 16 4.50 Wood 2 2 0 0 1 2 26 0.00 McGee 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-0, Loup 1-0, Floro 1-0, May 1-1. IBB_off Wood (Arozarena).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Mark Carlson.

T_3:40. A_11,472 (40,300).

