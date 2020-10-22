On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 12:01 am
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 10 6 4 7
Meadows dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200
b-Díaz ph-dh 1 0 1 0 1 0 .400
1-Renfroe pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lowe 2b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .222
Arozarena lf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .167
2-Phillips pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Choi 1b 3 2 1 0 0 1 .333
c-Brosseau ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Margot rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .429
Wendle 3b 3 0 1 3 0 0 .286
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 5 4 4 15
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Seager ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Smith c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .222
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .143
Pollock dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Ríos ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hernández 2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .333
d-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Taylor lf-2b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .429
Tampa Bay 100 221 000_6 10 0
Los Angeles 000 021 010_4 5 1

a-struck out for Pollock in the 6th. b-singled for Meadows in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Choi in the 7th. d-flied out for Hernández in the 7th. e-flied out for Pederson in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 9th. 2-ran for Arozarena in the 9th.

E_Muncy (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Wendle (2), Adames (1), Turner (2). HR_Lowe (1), off Gonsolin; Lowe (2), off May; Taylor (1), off Snell; Smith (1), off Anderson; Seager (1), off Fairbanks. RBIs_Lowe 3 (3), Wendle 3 (3), Taylor 2 (3), Smith (2), Seager (1). SB_Margot (1), Adames (0). CS_Adames (1). SF_Wendle.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Adames, Kiermaier 2, Brosseau 2); Los Angeles 3 (Hernández, Turner, Bellinger). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Wendle, Lowe.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 4 2-3 2 2 2 4 9 88 3.86
Anderson, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 19 6.75
Fairbanks, H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 23 5.40
Loup, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Castillo, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 29 6.75
Floro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 19 10.80
González 1 0 1 1 1 0 10 5.40
May 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 25 20.25
Kelly 1 2 1 1 0 2 16 4.50
Wood 2 2 0 0 1 2 26 0.00
McGee 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-0, Loup 1-0, Floro 1-0, May 1-1. IBB_off Wood (Arozarena).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Mark Carlson.

T_3:40. A_11,472 (40,300).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth