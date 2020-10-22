Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|4
|7
|
|Meadows dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Díaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|1-Renfroe pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lowe 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.222
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|2-Phillips pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Choi 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|c-Brosseau ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Margot rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.429
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.286
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|4
|15
|
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Pollock dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Ríos ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hernández 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|d-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.429
|Tampa Bay
|100
|221
|000_6
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|021
|010_4
|5
|1
a-struck out for Pollock in the 6th. b-singled for Meadows in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Choi in the 7th. d-flied out for Hernández in the 7th. e-flied out for Pederson in the 9th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 9th. 2-ran for Arozarena in the 9th.
E_Muncy (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Wendle (2), Adames (1), Turner (2). HR_Lowe (1), off Gonsolin; Lowe (2), off May; Taylor (1), off Snell; Smith (1), off Anderson; Seager (1), off Fairbanks. RBIs_Lowe 3 (3), Wendle 3 (3), Taylor 2 (3), Smith (2), Seager (1). SB_Margot (1), Adames (0). CS_Adames (1). SF_Wendle.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Adames, Kiermaier 2, Brosseau 2); Los Angeles 3 (Hernández, Turner, Bellinger). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Wendle, Lowe.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|4
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|9
|88
|3.86
|Anderson, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|6.75
|Fairbanks, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|5.40
|Loup, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Castillo, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|6.75
|Floro
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|10.80
|González
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|5.40
|May
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|25
|20.25
|Kelly
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|4.50
|Wood
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|0.00
|McGee
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-0, Loup 1-0, Floro 1-0, May 1-1. IBB_off Wood (Arozarena).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Mark Carlson.
T_3:40. A_11,472 (40,300).
