Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|6
|18
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.100
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.667
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.143
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.375
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Torres ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.167
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|4
|6
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.625
|Choi 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Margot rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Phillips rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wendle 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.167
|New York
|010
|300
|001_5
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|122
|011
|00x_7
|8
|0
a-flied out for Margot in the 4th.
E_Happ (). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Stanton 2 (3), off Glasnow; Arozarena (2), off García; Zunino (1), off Happ; Margot (1), off Happ; Meadows (1), off Loaisiga. RBIs_Stanton 4 (8), LeMahieu (1), Arozarena (2), Zunino 2 (2), Margot 2 (2), Kiermaier (1), Meadows (1). SB_Wendle (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Judge 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino, Tsutsugo). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.
LIDP_Zunino.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Voit, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|García
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|9.00
|Happ, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|2
|69
|13.50
|Ottavino
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|13.50
|Loaisiga
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|5.40
|Holder
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|4
|4
|3
|10
|93
|7.20
|Castillo, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.00
|Anderson, H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|0.00
|Fairbanks, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|25
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-0, Loaisiga 1-1, Castillo 1-0, Anderson 2-0. HBP_García (Choi). PB_Sánchez (0).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:43.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments