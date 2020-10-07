Trending:
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 12:08 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 5 5 6 18
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .300
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .100
Hicks cf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .667
Voit 1b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .143
Stanton dh 4 2 2 4 0 1 .375
Urshela 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .250
Torres ss 2 0 0 0 2 2 .167
Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .333
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 8 7 4 6
Meadows dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .200
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arozarena lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .625
Choi 1b 1 1 0 0 2 0 .250
Margot rf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .200
a-Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Phillips rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wendle 3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .500
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .125
Zunino c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .167
New York 010 300 001_5 5 1
Tampa Bay 122 011 00x_7 8 0

a-flied out for Margot in the 4th.

E_Happ (). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Stanton 2 (3), off Glasnow; Arozarena (2), off García; Zunino (1), off Happ; Margot (1), off Happ; Meadows (1), off Loaisiga. RBIs_Stanton 4 (8), LeMahieu (1), Arozarena (2), Zunino 2 (2), Margot 2 (2), Kiermaier (1), Meadows (1). SB_Wendle (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Judge 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino, Tsutsugo). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.

LIDP_Zunino.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Voit, LeMahieu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
García 1 1 1 1 0 0 27 9.00
Happ, L, 0-1 2 2-3 5 4 4 3 2 69 13.50
Ottavino 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 16 13.50
Loaisiga 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 24 5.40
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, W, 1-0 5 3 4 4 3 10 93 7.20
Castillo, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 0.00
Anderson, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 4 22 0.00
Fairbanks, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 2 2 25 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 2-0, Loaisiga 1-1, Castillo 1-0, Anderson 2-0. HBP_García (Choi). PB_Sánchez (0).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:43.

