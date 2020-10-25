Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 7 15 7 4 6 Betts rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Seager ss 5 3 4 2 0 0 .500 Turner 3b 5 2 4 1 0 0 .444 Muncy 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .333 Smith c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .176 Bellinger dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .133 Pollock cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Pederson ph-lf 2 0 2 2 0 0 .375 Taylor lf-cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 10 7 5 14 Díaz 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Wendle pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Arozarena dh 4 3 3 1 1 0 .357 Brosseau 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .400 Choi ph-1b 0 1 0 0 2 0 .143 Phillips pr-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000 Margot lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Meadows ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .176 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Renfroe rf-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .167 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kiermaier cf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .308

Los Angeles 101 011 210_7 15 2 Tampa Bay 000 113 102_8 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Brosseau in the 6th. b-struck out for Margot in the 6th. c-singled for Pollock in the 7th. d-struck out for Zunino in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 7th. 2-ran for Choi in the 8th.

E_Taylor (1), Smith (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Pollock (1), Hernández (1), Turner (4), Taylor (1). HR_Turner (2), off Yarbrough; Seager (2), off Yarbrough; Arozarena (2), off Urías; Renfroe (1), off Urías; Lowe (3), off Báez; Kiermaier (2), off Báez. RBIs_Turner (2), Seager 2 (3), Muncy (5), Hernández (2), Pederson 2 (2), Arozarena (2), Renfroe (1), Lowe 3 (6), Kiermaier (3), Phillips (1). SB_Arozarena (0). CS_Arozarena (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Taylor, Smith, Hernández, Muncy 2, Betts); Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Renfroe). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 16; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pollock. GIDP_Arozarena.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Hernández, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías 4 2-3 4 2 2 1 9 80 3.86 Treinen 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 10.80 Báez, BS,0-1 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 26 6.75 Kolarek, H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 0.00 Graterol, H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Jansen, L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 2 2 1 1 1 21 10.80

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough 3 1-3 5 2 2 1 1 69 4.50 Thompson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00 Fairbanks 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 6.75 Castillo 1 1 1 1 2 1 26 6.75 Loup, H,2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 11 13.50 Anderson, BS,0-1 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 23 6.75 Curtiss, W,1-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Báez 2-2, Graterol 1-0, Thompson 1-0, Anderson 2-2, Curtiss 1-0. IBB_off Anderson (Bellinger). WP_Urías, Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Todd Tichenor.

T_4:10. A_11,441 (40,300).

