Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|7
|15
|7
|4
|6
|
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Seager ss
|5
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Turner 3b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.444
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Bellinger dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Pollock cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Pederson ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.375
|Taylor lf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|5
|14
|
|Díaz 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Wendle pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Arozarena dh
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.357
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Choi ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.143
|Phillips pr-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Margot lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Meadows ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.176
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Renfroe rf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|Los Angeles
|101
|011
|210_7
|15
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|113
|102_8
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Brosseau in the 6th. b-struck out for Margot in the 6th. c-singled for Pollock in the 7th. d-struck out for Zunino in the 9th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 7th. 2-ran for Choi in the 8th.
E_Taylor (1), Smith (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Pollock (1), Hernández (1), Turner (4), Taylor (1). HR_Turner (2), off Yarbrough; Seager (2), off Yarbrough; Arozarena (2), off Urías; Renfroe (1), off Urías; Lowe (3), off Báez; Kiermaier (2), off Báez. RBIs_Turner (2), Seager 2 (3), Muncy (5), Hernández (2), Pederson 2 (2), Arozarena (2), Renfroe (1), Lowe 3 (6), Kiermaier (3), Phillips (1). SB_Arozarena (0). CS_Arozarena (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Taylor, Smith, Hernández, Muncy 2, Betts); Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Renfroe). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 16; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pollock. GIDP_Arozarena.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Hernández, Muncy).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|80
|3.86
|Treinen
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|10.80
|Báez, BS,0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|6.75
|Kolarek, H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|0.00
|Graterol, H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Jansen, L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|21
|10.80
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|3
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|69
|4.50
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|6.75
|Castillo
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|6.75
|Loup, H,2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|13.50
|Anderson, BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|6.75
|Curtiss, W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Báez 2-2, Graterol 1-0, Thompson 1-0, Anderson 2-2, Curtiss 1-0. IBB_off Anderson (Bellinger). WP_Urías, Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Todd Tichenor.
T_4:10. A_11,441 (40,300).
