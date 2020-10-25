L.A. Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 2

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Smith dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Margot lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Taylor 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Meadows ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|210
|010
|000
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Taylor (2). DP_Los Angeles 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Betts (1). 3B_Díaz (1). HR_Pederson (1), Muncy (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw W,2-0
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|May H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|González H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Treinen S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow L,0-2
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Loup
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Castillo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sherriff
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_González, Glasnow(3).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, Chris Guccione; Left, Bill Miller.
T_3:30. A_11,437 (40,300).
