Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|8
|2
|8
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Phillips rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Arozarena lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.667
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Tsutsugo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wendle 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.545
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.400
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.556
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.417
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Frazier ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Ford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|010
|313
|000_8
|13
|2
|New York
|001
|010
|020_4
|7
|0
a- for Higashioka in the 9th. b-popped out for Frazier in the 9th.
E_Adames 2 (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Kiermaier (1), Choi (1), Hicks (1). HR_Kiermaier (1), off Tanaka; Arozarena (3), off Tanaka; Perez (1), off Green; Stanton (4), off McClanahan. RBIs_Perez 3 (3), Kiermaier 3 (4), Arozarena (3), Choi (3), Judge (2), Hicks (3), Stanton 2 (10). SF_Judge.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Meadows, Tsutsugo 2); New York 3 (Voit 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 7; New York 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Choi.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|86
|1.80
|Curtiss
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|19.29
|McClanahan
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|25
|5.40
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, L, 0-1
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|73
|11.25
|Green
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|9.00
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|4.50
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|King
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_McClanahan 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mike Estabrook; Right, CB Bucknor; Left, Dave Rackley.
T_3:32.
