Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 8 13 8 2 8 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .111 Phillips rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Arozarena lf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .667 Choi 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .333 Tsutsugo dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wendle 3b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .545 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .182 Kiermaier cf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .250 Perez c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .400

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 7 4 2 9 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .286 Judge rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .143 Hicks cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .556 Voit 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .091 Stanton dh 4 1 2 2 0 2 .417 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .333 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 a-Frazier ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 b-Ford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Tampa Bay 010 313 000_8 13 2 New York 001 010 020_4 7 0

a- for Higashioka in the 9th. b-popped out for Frazier in the 9th.

E_Adames 2 (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Kiermaier (1), Choi (1), Hicks (1). HR_Kiermaier (1), off Tanaka; Arozarena (3), off Tanaka; Perez (1), off Green; Stanton (4), off McClanahan. RBIs_Perez 3 (3), Kiermaier 3 (4), Arozarena (3), Choi (3), Judge (2), Hicks (3), Stanton 2 (10). SF_Judge.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Meadows, Tsutsugo 2); New York 3 (Voit 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 7; New York 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Choi.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 1-0 5 4 2 1 2 6 86 1.80 Curtiss 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 24 19.29 McClanahan 1 1-3 1 2 1 0 2 25 5.40 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, L, 0-1 4 8 5 5 1 4 73 11.25 Green 1 3 2 2 0 2 19 9.00 Cessa 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 4.50 Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 King 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_McClanahan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mike Estabrook; Right, CB Bucknor; Left, Dave Rackley.

T_3:32.

