Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 11:01 pm
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 8 13 8 Totals 35 4 7 4
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0
Phillips rf 1 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 1
Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 0 1 1
Arozarena lf 4 2 3 1 Voit 1b 4 1 0 0
Choi 1b 5 0 2 1 Stanton dh 4 1 2 2
Tsutsugo dh 5 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 5 2 3 0 Torres ss 4 0 1 0
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 Gardner lf 4 1 1 0
Kiermaier cf 4 2 2 3 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0
Perez c 4 1 2 3 Frazier ph 0 0 0 0
Ford ph 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 010 313 000 8
New York 001 010 020 4

E_Adames 2 (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Kiermaier (1), Choi (1), Hicks (1). HR_Kiermaier (1), Arozarena (3), Perez (1), Stanton (4). SF_Judge (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton W,1-0 5 4 2 1 2 6
Curtiss 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
McClanahan 1 1-3 1 2 1 0 2
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Tanaka L,0-1 4 8 5 5 1 4
Green 1 3 2 2 0 2
Cessa 1 1 1 1 1 1
Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 0
King 2 0 0 0 0 1

Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Green pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mike Estabrook; Right, CB Bucknor; Left, Dave Rackley.

T_3:32.

