Sports News

Tampa Bay faces Houston in decisive Game 7 of ALCS

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-3, 3.93 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.74 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

ALCS: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros travel to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Rays were 20-9 on their home turf in 2020. Tampa Bay has hit 23 home runs this postseason, Randy Arozarena has accounted for six of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .843.

The Astros were 9-23 on the road in 2020. Houston has a team batting average of .275 this postseason, Carlos Correa has led them with an average of .372, including seven extra base hits and 15 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 56 hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (hand).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (leg), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

