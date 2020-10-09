Tampa Bay hosts New York in decisive Game 5 of ALDS

New York Yankees (33-27, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

San Diego; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.84 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

ALDS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will host New York in the deciding game of the ALDS Friday.

The Rays are 27-13 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .234 this postseason, Randy Arozarena has lead them with an average of .500, including six extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Yankees are 23-17 in division play. New York has a team slugging percentage of .544 this postseason, Giancarlo Stanton leads them with a mark of 1.174, including seven extra base hits and 13 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .554.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 22 home runs and is batting .277.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

