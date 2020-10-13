Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tampa Bay looks to increase lead to three games in ALCS versus Houston

By The Associated Press
October 13, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Ryan Yarbrough (1-4, 3.56 ERA in regular season) Houston: Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.73 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

ALCS: Tampa Bay leads the series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Urquidy and Houston will face Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The Astros were 20-8 on their home turf in 2020. Houston has a team batting average of .280 this postseason, Carlos Correa has led them with an average of .423, including five extra base hits and 13 RBIs.

The Rays went 20-11 on the road in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .287 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with an OBP of .474, including seven extra base hits and five RBIs.

        Read more Sports News news.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021