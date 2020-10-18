Tennessee 42, Houston 36, OT

|Houston
|0
|10
|13
|13
|0
|—
|36
|Tennessee
|14
|7
|0
|15
|6
|—
|42
First Quarter
Ten_Firkser 7 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 6:57.
Ten_A.Brown 6 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), :12.
Second Quarter
Hou_Fells 1 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:56.
Ten_Humphries 22 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 3:34.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 38, :00.
Third Quarter
Hou_Da.Johnson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 6:15.
Hou_Cobb 4 pass from Watson (kick failed), 4:35.
Fourth Quarter
Ten_Henry 94 run (Westbrook-Ikhine pass from Tannehill), 9:23.
Hou_Fuller 53 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:37.
Hou_Cooks 1 pass from Watson (pass failed), 1:50.
Ten_A.Brown 7 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), :04.
First Overtime
Ten_Henry 5 run, 6:30.
A_10,166.
|
|Hou
|Ten
|First downs
|25
|31
|Total Net Yards
|412
|601
|Rushes-yards
|27-92
|27-263
|Passing
|320
|338
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-20
|Kickoff Returns
|2-39
|3-63
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-38-0
|30-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|2-26
|Punts
|4-52.3
|1-54.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-46
|7-73
|Time of Possession
|31:40
|31:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Da.Johnson 19-57, Watson 4-26, Du.Johnson 4-9. Tennessee, Henry 22-212, McNichols 5-51.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 28-37-0-335, Cobb 0-1-0-0. Tennessee, Tannehill 30-41-1-364.
RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 9-68, Fuller 6-123, Fells 6-85, Cobb 3-17, Brown 2-28, Da.Johnson 1-12, Du.Johnson 1-2. Tennessee, Firkser 8-113, Humphries 6-64, A.Brown 5-56, Raymond 3-32, Henry 2-52, McNichols 2-11, Swaim 2-10, Batson 1-13, J.Smith 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Gostkowski 37, Gostkowski 27.
