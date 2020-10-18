On Air: Leaders & Legends
Tennessee 42, Houston 36, OT

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 4:21 pm
1 min read
      
Houston 0 10 13 13 0 36
Tennessee 14 7 0 15 6 42

First Quarter

Ten_Firkser 7 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 6:57.

Ten_A.Brown 6 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), :12.

Second Quarter

Hou_Fells 1 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:56.

Ten_Humphries 22 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 3:34.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 38, :00.

Third Quarter

Hou_Da.Johnson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 6:15.

Hou_Cobb 4 pass from Watson (kick failed), 4:35.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_Henry 94 run (Westbrook-Ikhine pass from Tannehill), 9:23.

Hou_Fuller 53 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:37.

Hou_Cooks 1 pass from Watson (pass failed), 1:50.

Ten_A.Brown 7 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), :04.

First Overtime

Ten_Henry 5 run, 6:30.

A_10,166.

___

Hou Ten
First downs 25 31
Total Net Yards 412 601
Rushes-yards 27-92 27-263
Passing 320 338
Punt Returns 1-0 3-20
Kickoff Returns 2-39 3-63
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-38-0 30-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 2-26
Punts 4-52.3 1-54.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-46 7-73
Time of Possession 31:40 31:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Da.Johnson 19-57, Watson 4-26, Du.Johnson 4-9. Tennessee, Henry 22-212, McNichols 5-51.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 28-37-0-335, Cobb 0-1-0-0. Tennessee, Tannehill 30-41-1-364.

RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 9-68, Fuller 6-123, Fells 6-85, Cobb 3-17, Brown 2-28, Da.Johnson 1-12, Du.Johnson 1-2. Tennessee, Firkser 8-113, Humphries 6-64, A.Brown 5-56, Raymond 3-32, Henry 2-52, McNichols 2-11, Swaim 2-10, Batson 1-13, J.Smith 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Gostkowski 37, Gostkowski 27.

