The AP Top 25 Fared

No. 1 Clemson (4-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Georgia, Saturday.

No. 3 Georgia (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 4 Notre Dame (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday.

No. 5 North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: at Florida State, Saturday.

No. 6 Ohio State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 7 Oklahoma State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 8 Cincinnati (3-0) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Saturday.

No. 9 Penn State (0-0) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 10 Florida (2-1) did not play: Next: Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 11 Texas A&M (2-1) did not play: at Mississippi State, Saturday.

No. 12 Oregon (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 7.

No. 13 Miami (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday.

No. 14 BYU (5-0) beat Houston (43-26). Next: vs. Texas State, Saturday, 24.

No. 15 Auburn (2-1) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 16 Wisconsin (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 17 SMU (5-0) beat Tulane (37-34, OT). Next: vs. No. 8 Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 18 Tennessee (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 19 Michigan (0-0) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 20 Iowa State (3-1) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Oklahoma State, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) lost to Coastal Carolina (30-27). Next: at UAB, Friday, Oct. 23.

No. 22 Kansas State (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 23 Virginia Tech (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

No. 24 Minnesota (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 25 Southern Cal (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 7

