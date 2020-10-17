Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

The AP Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 1:24 am
1 min read
      

No. 1 Clemson (4-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Georgia, Saturday.

No. 3 Georgia (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 4 Notre Dame (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

No. 5 North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: at Florida State, Saturday.

No. 6 Ohio State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 7 Oklahoma State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 8 Cincinnati (3-0) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Saturday.

        Read more Sports News news.

No. 9 Penn State (0-0) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 10 Florida (2-1) did not play: Next: Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 11 Texas A&M (2-1) did not play: at Mississippi State, Saturday.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

No. 12 Oregon (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 7.

No. 13 Miami (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday.

No. 14 BYU (5-0) beat Houston (43-26). Next: vs. Texas State, Saturday, 24.

No. 15 Auburn (2-1) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 16 Wisconsin (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 17 SMU (5-0) beat Tulane (37-34, OT). Next: vs. No. 8 Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 18 Tennessee (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 19 Michigan (0-0) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 20 Iowa State (3-1) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Oklahoma State, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) lost to Coastal Carolina (30-27). Next: at UAB, Friday, Oct. 23.

No. 22 Kansas State (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 23 Virginia Tech (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

No. 24 Minnesota (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 24.

No. 25 Southern Cal (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 7

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touches asteroid