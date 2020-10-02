Sporting Kansas City (6-5-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-4-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo host Sporting Kansas City in conference play.

The Dynamo are 3-3-6 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 1-2-0 in one-goal games.

Sporting Kansas City is 7-4-2 in Western Conference games. Sporting Kansas City ranks fifth in the Western Conference giving up only 23 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. Houston won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darwin Quintero has four goals and two assists for Houston. Ariel Lassiter has two goals over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

Johnny Russell has five goals for Sporting Kansas City so far this year. Gadi Kinda has two goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 3-2-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 8.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Wilfried Zahibo (injured), Michael Salazar (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Richard Sanchez (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Roger Espinoza (injured), Daniel Salloi (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

