On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

The Latest: 11 players at French club Lens test positive

By The Associated Press
October 27, 2020 11:27 am
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

French soccer club Lens says 11 players and seven staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

Lens is scheduled to play Marseille on Friday.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Last Sunday’s game between Lens and Nantes was postponed after 11 Lens players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Lens has not named any of those concerned.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA Ozarks found a way to protect vets and employees while providing curbside hearing aid service