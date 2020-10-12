404 Not Found

Not Found

The requested URL was not found on this server.

Apache/2.4.38 (Debian) Server at federalnewsnetwork.com Port 80

Sports News

The Latest: UNC Wilmington has COVID-19 cluster on swim team

By The Associated Press
October 12, 2020 6:45 pm
2 min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Officials at UNC Wilmington say a COVID-19 cluster has developed with the school’s swimming and diving team. A statement from the school on Monday said seven cases were discovered with the team.

State health officials define a cluster as five or more cases that are considered in close proximity by location in the last 14 days.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

According to the school, the individuals involved have been and/or are isolating and have been receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed. The university said it had informed the New Hanover County Health Department, and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

___

Five people at English Premier League clubs have tested positive for the virus in the latest round.

There were nine cases the previous week. From Oct. 5-11, there were 1,128 players and club officials tested.

        Read more Sports News news.

The five people who were positive were having to self-isolate for 10 days.

___

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy has tested positive for the virus and will miss the Nations League game at Scotland on Wednesday.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Silhavy’s assistant, Jiri Chytry, will take charge of the Czech team in Glasgow.

The team says one unnamed player also tested positive and is also in isolation.

The Czech’s Nations League campaign has been badly hit by the virus. Last month, the Czechs had to name a completely new squad just a day before the Nations League home game against Scotland after an outbreak in camp. They lost that game in Olomouc 2-1. Three Czech players tested positive last week before another Nations League match in Israel that the Czechs managed to win 2-1 on Sunday.

___

A unnamed tennis player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The ATP Tour says the player has been moved into isolation and “is currently asymptomatic.”

The tour adds that “a contact tracing process is currently underway to identify and notify any individuals who have come into close contact with the player.”

The tournament starts Monday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane