The Latest: Ravens place DT Brandon Williams on COVID list

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Baltimore Ravens have placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team isn’t saying whether Williams tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who is infected with the virus.

The 6-foot-1, 336-pound Williams is a key figure in the Baltimore run defense. The eight-year veteran ranks ninth on the team with 15 tackles.

The Ravens face Philadelphia on Sunday.

Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bundesliga club before its match in Augsburg that the 22-year-old Haidara returned a positive result in the routine pre-game check.

The German club said the “values are below the normal level” and that Haidara “is not infectious.”

Haidara has been isolated and separated from the rest of the squad as a precautionary measure.

Germany was widely lauded for rapidly slowing the spread of the virus when the pandemic first broke out but the numbers have been climbing rapidly.

