The Latest: Police allows French Open to keep its 1,000 fans

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 6:31 am
PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

12:20 p.m.

There will still be crowds for the final week of French Open after Paris police decided not to reduce the limit of 1,000 spectators per day.

Paris police chief Didier Lallement said bars in Paris will close for two weeks from Tuesday as part of new measures to slow coronavirus infections.

But he maintained the current limit of 1,000 spectators at sports events in Paris and specifically noted the clay-court tournament at Roland Garros.

The decision will come as a relief to players.

Many have said how much they appreciate having spectators even in much smaller numbers than normal.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

