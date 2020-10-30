The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Ontario’s minister of sport said in a speech that the Ontario Hockey League will not have bodychecking this season.

Lisa MacLeod told the Empire Club of Canada that removing purposeful physical contact is a necessity for all sports in the province to slow the spread of COVID-19

“Not just in the OHL, not just in hockey in general, but in all sports,” MacLeod said. “We’re in a very serious game right now and the reality is we have to take those public health precautions.”

The OHL announced Thursday that it plans to start a shortened season on Feb. 4, the last of Canada’s three major junior leagues to release a schedule.

“Until such time as we arrive at an agreed upon Return to Play protocol with the Government of Ontario, the League will have no further comment on the matter of body contact,” the OHL said in a statement.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season started earlier this month, but the schedule has been affected by several COVID-19 outbreaks as well as provincial government restrictions. After play was restricted to Maritimes Division teams the past two weeks, some Quebec teams are scheduled to resume play this weekend.

The Western Hockey League plans to start its season on Jan. 8.

___

The new Fenway Bowl is off for this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said the bowl game scheduled to take place for the first time at the historic Boston ballpark will instead make its debut next year.

The Fenway Bowl was to include teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

___

Major League Baseball has canceled an owners’ meeting and the annual winter meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners had been scheduled to gather from Nov 17-19 in Arlington, Texas.

The winter meetings had been set for Dec. 7-10 in Dallas.

Agendas for both meetings will be conducted remotely if needed, MLB said Friday.

___

Los Angeles FC has canceled all in-person activities at its training complex after two additional players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Three total players have tested positive this week. Everyone else around the MLS club has had multiple negative test results this week.

LAFC had one positive test for a player before its 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. The additional two positive tests were conducted after the game.

All three infected players are in self-isolation and are being monitored by the team’s medical staff.

LAFC is scheduled to play at San Jose on Sunday in the penultimate game of its regular season. LAFC (9-7-4) sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 1.55 points per game.

___

Juventus says Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from the coronavirus after 19 days and three missed matches for the team.

A club statement says a swab test provided a negative result and Ronaldo “is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

Ronaldo first tested positive during the international break while with Portugal.

He missed Juventus’ draws with Crotone and Hellas Verona in Serie A as well as a loss to Barcelona in the Champions League.

He could return on Sunday for Juve’s game at Spezia or on Wednesday at Ferencvaros in the Champions League in Budapest.

___

The Swiss soccer league has postponed two more games this weekend because of coronavirus cases at two more clubs.

The league says eight players or staff members at Servette have tested positive for COVID-19 and the Geneva-based team’s home game on Saturday against Zurich is off.

Lugano’s game on Sunday against defending champion Young Boys also has been postponed because two players tested positive and six teammates are in quarantine.

League rules allow postponements when at least six players in a squad are affected by the virus.

Vaduz’s games at Lausanne was previously postponed.

Five clubs in the 10-team league have now had games postponed this season as cases spike sharply in Switzerland.

___

The New York Giants say all of those who remained home Thursday because of COVID-19 protocols regarding close contacts were back with the team.

The team said Friday it will hold meetings remotely and practice at MetLife Stadium because of wet grounds at their training center.

On Thursday, four of the five starting offensive linemen did not practice after one tested positive. Left guard Will Hernandez, who has started every game since being drafted in 2018, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 and was in isolation.

Three other starters were told to stay home: tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming and center Nick Gates. Two backup linemen also were told to stay away: center Spencer Pulley and rookie guard Shane Lemieux.

Coach Joe Judge hopes to have most of his linemen back for Monday night’s game against Tampa Bay.

___

