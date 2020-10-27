On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: Roof to be closed for Game 6 of World Series

By The Associated Press
October 27, 2020 4:35 pm
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays (all times local):

___

The Globe Life Field roof will be closed for Game 6 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

The forecast called for a game-time temperature of 42 degrees Fahrenheit (5.5 degrees Celsius) Tuesday night and a chance of rain.

Major League Baseball announced the roof decision about four hours before the scheduled first pitch.

The retractable roof of the new $1.2 billion ballpark was open for Games 1, 2 and 4 and closed for Games 3 and 5.

Los Angeles held a three games to two lead in the Series.

“We hope the roof is closed because it’s freezing,” Kiké Hernández of the Dodgers said shortly before the announcement.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

