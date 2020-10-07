On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

The Latest: Spain’s Oyarzabal won’t travel because of virus

By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 8:48 am
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Spanish national team says forward Mikel Oyarzabal will not travel with the squad to play at Portugal after a test revealed antibodies for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The team says the Real Sociedad player’s diagnostic test for the virus came back negative but that he was shown to have antibodies for SARS-CoV-2.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

UEFA rules say a player must not play or attend a match until his or her body is completely clear of signs of the virus. Oyarzabal is able to train and play in the Spanish league with only the antibodies present under health guidelines in the country.

Spain plays Portugal in a friendly on Wednesday.

Spain says that Oyarzabal will take another test to see if he can join his teammates for the team’s Nations League matches against Switzerland on Saturday and at Ukraine on Oct. 13.

___

        Read more Sports News news.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy celebrates 245th birthday