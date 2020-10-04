The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Clemson (52) 3-0 1536 1 2. Alabama (8) 2-0 1488 2 3. Georgia 2-0 1380 4 4. Florida 2-0 1340 3 5. Notre Dame 2-0 1239 5 6. Ohio St. (2) 0-0 1165 6 7. Miami 3-0 1148 8 8. North Carolina 2-0 944 12 9. Penn St. 0-0 935 10 10. Oklahoma St. 3-0 919 17 11. Cincinnati 3-0 895 15 12. Oregon 0-0 786 14 13. Auburn 1-1 731 7 14. Tennessee 2-0 717 21 15. BYU 3-0 661 22 16. Wisconsin 0-0 619 19 17. LSU 1-1 478 20 18. SMU 4-0 393 – 19. Virginia Tech 2-0 391 – 20. Michigan 0-0 350 23 21. Texas A&M 1-1 330 13 22. Texas 2-1 228 9 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0 216 – 24. Iowa St. 2-1 215 – 25. Minnesota 0-0 145 –

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 142, Southern Cal 115, Mississippi St. 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, NC State 18, Mississippi 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia 5, Arizona St. 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.