The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Clemson (54) 5-0 1542 1 2. Alabama (8) 4-0 1494 2 3. Notre Dame 4-0 1337 4 4. Georgia 3-1 1300 3 5. Ohio St. 0-0 1223 6 6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1137 7 7. Texas A&M 3-1 1054 11 8. Penn St. 0-0 1033 9 9. Cincinnati 3-0 1028 8 10. Florida 2-1 942 10 11. Miami 4-1 887 13 12. BYU 5-0 875 14 13. Oregon 0-0 841 12 14. Wisconsin 0-0 677 16 14. North Carolina 3-1 677 5 16. SMU 5-0 638 17 17. Iowa St. 3-1 511 20 18. Michigan 0-0 489 19 19. Virginia Tech 3-1 420 23 20. Kansas St. 3-1 399 22 21. Minnesota 0-0 234 24 22. Marshall 4-0 227 – 23. NC State 4-1 199 – 24. Southern Cal 0-0 192 25 25. Coastal Carolina 4-0 185 –

Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Arizona St. 9, South Carolina 8, Washington 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1.

