The Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press
October 25, 2020 1:57 pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1539 1
2. Alabama (10) 5-0 1494 2
3. Ohio St. 1-0 1402 5
4. Notre Dame 5-0 1353 3
5. Georgia 3-1 1292 4
6. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1201 6
7. Cincinnati 3-0 1100 9
8. Texas A&M 3-1 1094 7
9. Wisconsin 1-0 950 14
10. Florida 2-1 933 10
11. BYU 5-0 906 12
12. Miami 4-1 888 11
13. Michigan 0-0 839 18
14. Oregon 0-0 784 13
15. North Carolina 4-1 758 14
16. Kansas St. 4-1 562 20
17. Indiana 1-0 466
18. Penn St. 0-1 443 8
19. Marshall 5-0 379 22
20. Coastal Carolina 5-0 282 25
21. Southern Cal 0-0 243 24
22. SMU 5-0 208 16
23. Iowa St. 3-2 205 17
24. Oklahoma 3-2 155
25. Boise St. 1-0 113

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.

