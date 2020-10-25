The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1539 1 2. Alabama (10) 5-0 1494 2 3. Ohio St. 1-0 1402 5 4. Notre Dame 5-0 1353 3 5. Georgia 3-1 1292 4 6. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1201 6 7. Cincinnati 3-0 1100 9 8. Texas A&M 3-1 1094 7 9. Wisconsin 1-0 950 14 10. Florida 2-1 933 10 11. BYU 5-0 906 12 12. Miami 4-1 888 11 13. Michigan 0-0 839 18 14. Oregon 0-0 784 13 15. North Carolina 4-1 758 14 16. Kansas St. 4-1 562 20 17. Indiana 1-0 466 – 18. Penn St. 0-1 443 8 19. Marshall 5-0 379 22 20. Coastal Carolina 5-0 282 25 21. Southern Cal 0-0 243 24 22. SMU 5-0 208 16 23. Iowa St. 3-2 205 17 24. Oklahoma 3-2 155 – 25. Boise St. 1-0 113 –

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.

