Thomas throws for 2 TDs, Appalachian St. beats ULM 31-13

MONROE, La. (AP) — Zac Thomas threw two touchdown passes and added 11 carries for career-high 109 yards rushing and Appalachian State cruised to a 31-13 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Thomas was 13-of-18 passing with one interception. Marcus Williams Jr. had 13 carries for 103 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown run.

Camerun Peoples capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:12 left in the first quarter. ULM went three-and-out on its ensuing possession and Williams sprinted up the middle, cut right, and broke a tackle to make it 14-0 about two minutes later.

The Warhawks (0-7, 0-4 Sun Belt Conference) answered with a 17-play, 76-yard drive capped by Perry Carter’s 2-yard scoring run but Thomas connected on a flea flicker with Christian Wells for a 37-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 at halftime and then hit Malik Williams for a 35-yard TD about two minutes into the second half.

Ryan Huff, a junior safety who went into the game with one career interception, picked off two passes for Appalachian State (4-1, 2-0).

ULM was limited to 222 total yards, including 74 on the final possession of the game that culminated with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Colby Suits to Malik Jackson as time expired.

Attendance at Malone Stadium was capped at 25% due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

