Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Taylor Davis, RHPs Marcos Diplan, Mickey Jannis and Ofelky Peralta, INF Ryan Ripken and INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson to minor league contracts. Assigned RHPs David Hess, Branden Kline, Kohl Stewart and INF/OF Andrew Velazquez outright to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Tony La Russa as manager with multi-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms RHP Kendall Graveman to a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Declined 2021 option on RHP Darren O’Day.

Frontier League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released INFs Manny Jefferson and Sean Phelan, RHPs Cory Jones and David Palladino and OF Tristan.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF E.P. Reese.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB Edmond Robinson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released DT Albert Higgins. Released LB Elijah Lee.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated K Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released DB D.J. White from the practice squad with and injury settlement.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed TE Virgil Green on injured reserve. Placed G Ryan Groy on reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed G Will Hernandez on reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced decision to renounce the rights to D Mitchell Miller effective immediately.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted G Mike Horton, DB Natrell Jamerson and WR Marken Michel to active roster as COVID-19 replacements.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Loaned F Kirby Dach to men’s junior Canadian team from Dec. 26 – Jan. 5.

DALLAS STARS — Named Rick Bowness to head coach.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Colton White to a one-year, two-way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Pat Maroon to a two-year contract. Signed D Luke Schenn to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with D Seth Helgeson and Fs Jeff Kubiak, Erik Brown and Nick Pastujove.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS —Agreed to terms with D Chase Stewart for 2020-2020 season.

WORCESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Eddie Matsushima to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Brandon Vazquez to a multi-year extension.

LA GALAXY — Announced Guillermo Barros Schelotto was relieved as head coach effective immediately. Announced Dominic Kinnear as interim head coach for remainder of 2020 season.

United Soccer League

ORLANDO CITY B — Released M Austin Amer, G Austin Aviza, D Franklin Carabali, F Fablo Dos Santos, D Owen Guske, D Juan Pablo Monticelli, M Teddy Ndje, D Nicholas O’Callaghan, M Adam Ozeri, M Ignacio Poplawske, D Mateo Rodas and D Jonathan Rosales.

COLLEGE

CLAYTON STATE UNIVERSITY — Announced Dr. Tim Hynes will retire effective June 30,2021.

