Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 7:01 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated LF Jake Bauers, RF Daniel Johnson, 1B Bobby Bradley, LHPs Sam Hentges, Logan Allen, Scott Moss and Kyle Nelson, RHPs Jean Carlos Mejia and Adam Plutko, SS Yu Chang and C Beau Taylor from alternate training site. Activated RHP Emmanuel Clase from restricted list.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated 2B Travis Blankenhorn, 3B Josh Donaldson, RHPs Jorge Alcala, Dakota Chalmers and Jhoan Duran, LHPs Rich Hill, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, CF Gilberto Celestino and OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Sean Gilmartin outright to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHPs Sean Reid-Foley, Elvis Luciano, Julian Merryweather, Patrick Murphy, Tanner Roark, Jordan Romano, Jacob Waguespack, Hector Perez, Shun Yamaguchi, T.J. Zeuch and OF Derek Fisher from alternate training site.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.
National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Sean Poppen off waivers from Minnesota. Designated SS J.T. Riddle for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Elliot Fry to the practice squad.

ARIZONA CARDINALS— Signed S T.J. Ward to the practice squad. Released OL Rick Leonard from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Cam Lewis.

        Read more Sports News news.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LB Josh Watson and OT Jake Rodgers from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Juwann Winfree to the practice squad.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Ryan Hunter to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Sign OL Jordan Roos to the practice squad. Release WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Madre Harper.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Jeff Smith from injured reserve. Signed CB Javelin Guidry from the practice squad. Activated WR Lawrence Cager and CB Lamar Jackson from the practice squad. Released QB Mike White and CB Nate Hairston.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Kristian on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced match between Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers, Oct. 3, postponed for confirmed cases of COVID-19.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Traded F Mason Toye to Montreal Impact for allocation money and a 2021 draft pick.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH — Named Robert W LeBuhn interim women’s tennis head coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane