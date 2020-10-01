Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated LF Jake Bauers, RF Daniel Johnson, 1B Bobby Bradley, LHPs Sam Hentges, Logan Allen, Scott Moss and Kyle Nelson, RHPs Jean Carlos Mejia and Adam Plutko, SS Yu Chang and C Beau Taylor from alternate training site. Activated RHP Emmanuel Clase from restricted list.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated 2B Travis Blankenhorn, 3B Josh Donaldson, RHPs Jorge Alcala, Dakota Chalmers and Jhoan Duran, LHPs Rich Hill, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, CF Gilberto Celestino and OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Sean Gilmartin outright to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHPs Sean Reid-Foley, Elvis Luciano, Julian Merryweather, Patrick Murphy, Tanner Roark, Jordan Romano, Jacob Waguespack, Hector Perez, Shun Yamaguchi, T.J. Zeuch and OF Derek Fisher from alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated LHP Joe Mantiply for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Sean Poppen off waivers from Minnesota. Designated SS J.T. Riddle for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Elliot Fry to the practice squad.

ARIZONA CARDINALS— Signed S T.J. Ward to the practice squad. Released OL Rick Leonard from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Cam Lewis.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LB Josh Watson and OT Jake Rodgers from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Juwann Winfree to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Ryan Hunter to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Sign OL Jordan Roos to the practice squad. Release WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Madre Harper.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Jeff Smith from injured reserve. Signed CB Javelin Guidry from the practice squad. Activated WR Lawrence Cager and CB Lamar Jackson from the practice squad. Released QB Mike White and CB Nate Hairston.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Kristian on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced match between Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers, Oct. 3, postponed for confirmed cases of COVID-19.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Traded F Mason Toye to Montreal Impact for allocation money and a 2021 draft pick.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH — Named Robert W LeBuhn interim women’s tennis head coach.

