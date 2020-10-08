Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced Tim Wilson to be director of grounds.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad. Activated A.J. Terrell from injured reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived S Geno Stone.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Devante Bond from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Najee Goode to practice squad. Released CB Christian Angulo from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS – Activated LB David Mayo to practice squad from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB T.J. Edwards and S Rudy Ford on injured reserve. Signed LB Dante Olson to practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted C Ross Cockrell and WR Josh Pearson from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Breon Borders on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list. Suspended TE Tommy Hudson for six games without pay for violating NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived C Alexander Wennberg for contract buyout.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed LWs Taro Hirose and Adam Erne to a one-year extension.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Traded D Markus Nutivaara for Columbus RW Cliff Pu.
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Matt Bartkowski and C Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract extension.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Re-signed D Noah Juulsen to a one-year, two-way contract extension.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived G Cory Schneider for contract buyout.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Alexandu Mitrita to Al-Ahi Saudi FC thru Jan. 31, 2022.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Assigned D Midge Purce to U.S. women’s national team training roster.
East Tennessee State University — Named Jalen Avery to men’s basketball coaching staff.
