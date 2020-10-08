Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced Tim Wilson to be director of grounds.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad. Activated A.J. Terrell from injured reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived S Geno Stone.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Devante Bond from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Najee Goode to practice squad. Released CB Christian Angulo from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Activated LB David Mayo to practice squad from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB T.J. Edwards and S Rudy Ford on injured reserve. Signed LB Dante Olson to practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted C Ross Cockrell and WR Josh Pearson from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Breon Borders on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list. Suspended TE Tommy Hudson for six games without pay for violating NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived C Alexander Wennberg for contract buyout.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed LWs Taro Hirose and Adam Erne to a one-year extension.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Traded D Markus Nutivaara for Columbus RW Cliff Pu.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Matt Bartkowski and C Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Re-signed D Noah Juulsen to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived G Cory Schneider for contract buyout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Alexandu Mitrita to Al-Ahi Saudi FC thru Jan. 31, 2022.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Assigned D Midge Purce to U.S. women’s national team training roster.

COLLEGE

East Tennessee State University — Named Jalen Avery to men’s basketball coaching staff.

