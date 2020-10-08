Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced that it has approved a roster substitution for the Tampa Bay Rays due to an injury sustained by RHP Oliver Drake. As a result, Drake will be replaced by RHP Trevor Richards on Tampa Bay’s Division Series roster vs. the New York Yankees.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced Tim Wilson to be director of grounds.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Trevor Richards added to roster. Placed RHP Oliver Drake on 10-day IL.
SAN DEIGO PADRES — Sent OF Abraham Almonte outright to El Paso Chihuahuas.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad. Activated A.J. Terrell from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived S Geno Stone.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Devante Bond from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Najee Goode to practice squad. Released CB Christian Angulo from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS – Activated LB David Mayo to practice squad from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB T.J. Edwards and S Rudy Ford on injured reserve. Signed LB Dante Olson to practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted C Ross Cockrell and WR Josh Pearson from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Breon Borders on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Suspended TE Tommy Hudson for six games without pay for violating NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — RW Justin Williams announced his retirement.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived C Alexander Wennberg for contract buyout.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed LWs Taro Hirose and Adam Erne to a one-year extension.
EDMONTON OILERS — Loaned G Olivier Rodrigue to the Graz99ers of the Austrian League.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Markus Nutivaara from Columbus in exchange for F Cliff Pu.
LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Jimmy Schuldt and C Reid Duke to one-year contracts.
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Matt Bartkowski and C Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract extension.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Re-signed D Noah Juulsen to a one-year, two-way contract extension. Signed RW Josh Anderson to a seven-year contract extension.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived G Cory Schneider for contract buyout. Acquired D Ryan Murray from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fifth-round pick in 2021.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired D Erik Gudbranson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract running through the 2021-22 season.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Announced that Ben Olsen will depart as head coach of the club effective immediately. Assistant Coach, Chad Ashton will assume the role of interim manager.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Alexandu Mitrita to Al-Ahi Saudi FC thru Jan. 31, 2022.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Assigned D Midge Purce to U.S. women’s national team training roster.
EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Jalen Avery to men’s basketball coaching staff.
