Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 10:30 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced that it has approved a roster substitution for the Tampa Bay Rays due to an injury sustained by RHP Oliver Drake. As a result, Drake will be replaced by RHP Trevor Richards on Tampa Bay’s Division Series roster vs. the New York Yankees.

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced Tim Wilson to be director of grounds.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Trevor Richards added to roster. Placed RHP Oliver Drake on 10-day IL.

National League

SAN DEIGO PADRES — Sent OF Abraham Almonte outright to El Paso Chihuahuas.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad. Activated A.J. Terrell from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived S Geno Stone.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Devante Bond from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Najee Goode to practice squad. Released CB Christian Angulo from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Activated LB David Mayo to practice squad from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB T.J. Edwards and S Rudy Ford on injured reserve. Signed LB Dante Olson to practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted C Ross Cockrell and WR Josh Pearson from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Breon Borders on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Suspended TE Tommy Hudson for six games without pay for violating NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — RW Justin Williams announced his retirement.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived C Alexander Wennberg for contract buyout.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed LWs Taro Hirose and Adam Erne to a one-year extension.

EDMONTON OILERS — Loaned G Olivier Rodrigue to the Graz99ers of the Austrian League.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Markus Nutivaara from Columbus in exchange for F Cliff Pu.

LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Jimmy Schuldt and C Reid Duke to one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Matt Bartkowski and C Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Re-signed D Noah Juulsen to a one-year, two-way contract extension. Signed RW Josh Anderson to a seven-year contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived G Cory Schneider for contract buyout. Acquired D Ryan Murray from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fifth-round pick in 2021.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired D Erik Gudbranson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract running through the 2021-22 season.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Announced that Ben Olsen will depart as head coach of the club effective immediately. Assistant Coach, Chad Ashton will assume the role of interim manager.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Alexandu Mitrita to Al-Ahi Saudi FC thru Jan. 31, 2022.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Assigned D Midge Purce to U.S. women’s national team training roster.

COLLEGE

EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Jalen Avery to men’s basketball coaching staff.

