Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
October 15, 2020 2:55 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced OF Michael A. Taylor cleared waivers and elected free agency.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Sam Hubbard on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OLB Cassius Marsh.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DT Jeffery Simmons from reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated S Dane Cruikshank to the practice squad. Placed RB Darrynton Evans on injured reserve.

COLLEGE

CASTLETON UNIVERSITY — Named Tim McAuliffe interim women’s hockey head coach.

THE CITADEL — Named Brad Mason assistant men’s basketball coach. Named Cody Deas new director of analytics and basketball operation.

