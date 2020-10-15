Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced OF Michael A. Taylor cleared waivers and elected free agency.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Isaiah Irving from Denver practice squad. Placed LB Chandler Jones on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Kawann Short on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Sam Hubbard on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OLB Cassius Marsh.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DT Jeffery Simmons from reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated S Dane Cruikshank to the practice squad. Placed RB Darrynton Evans on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with G Alexandar Georgiev.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with G Matt Juruisk for 2020-21 season.

COLLEGE

CASTLETON UNIVERSITY — Named Tim McAuliffe interim women’s hockey head coach.

THE CITADEL — Named Brad Mason assistant men’s basketball coach. Named Cody Deas new director of analytics and basketball operation.

