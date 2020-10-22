Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced LHP Nestor Cortes, RHPs Carl Edwards Jr. and Matt Magill elected free agency from Tacoma (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with IF/OF Josh Harrison on a one-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated DT Brandon Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Ahmad Gooden to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Designated CB Justin Coleman to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released G Beau Benzschawel.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated RB Nathan Cottrell, TE Ben Ellefson, LBs Nate Evans and Joe Giles-Harris, WRs Terry Godwin, Trey Quinn and Josh Hammond, OLs Jared Hilbers and Austen Pleasants, S Doug Middleton and CB Josh Nurse from the reserve/COVID list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Traded DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore for undisclosed draft choices. Placed S George Iloka on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WRs Sterling Shepard and Alex Bachman to the active roster. Elevated L Trent Harris to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed TE Zach Ertz on injured reserve. Promoted G Jamon Brown and DT T.Y. McGill to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Hurst to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Robert Foster from the Green Bay practice squad. Waived TE Marcus Baugh. Promoted TE Temarrick Hemingway to the active roster.
|National College Athletic Association
NCAA — Announced G Dahmir Bishop has been granted a legislative relief waiver to play for St. Joseph’s University men’s basketball starting in the fall of 2020.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Casey Nelson to a one-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Denis Gurianov to a two-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Carson Meyer to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed D Jonathan Mensah to a multi-year contract extension.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Traded F/D Crystal Dunn to OL Reign in exchange for G Casey Murphy.
OL REIGN — Traded F/D Crystal Dunn to the Portland Thorns for one 2021 international slot, a first round 2022 NWSL draft pick and allocation money.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Patrick Nee men’s basketball special assistant to the head coach.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments