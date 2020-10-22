Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 5:04 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced LHP Nestor Cortes, RHPs Carl Edwards Jr. and Matt Magill elected free agency from Tacoma (PCL).

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with IF/OF Josh Harrison on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated DT Brandon Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Ahmad Gooden to the practice squad.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated CB Justin Coleman to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released G Beau Benzschawel.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated RB Nathan Cottrell, TE Ben Ellefson, LBs Nate Evans and Joe Giles-Harris, WRs Terry Godwin, Trey Quinn and Josh Hammond, OLs Jared Hilbers and Austen Pleasants, S Doug Middleton and CB Josh Nurse from the reserve/COVID list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Traded DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore for undisclosed draft choices. Placed S George Iloka on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WRs Sterling Shepard and Alex Bachman to the active roster. Elevated L Trent Harris to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed TE Zach Ertz on injured reserve. Promoted G Jamon Brown and DT T.Y. McGill to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Hurst to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Robert Foster from the Green Bay practice squad. Waived TE Marcus Baugh. Promoted TE Temarrick Hemingway to the active roster.

National College Athletic Association

NCAA — Announced G Dahmir Bishop has been granted a legislative relief waiver to play for St. Joseph’s University men’s basketball starting in the fall of 2020.

        Read more Sports News news.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Casey Nelson to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Denis Gurianov to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Carson Meyer to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed D Jonathan Mensah to a multi-year contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Traded F/D Crystal Dunn to OL Reign in exchange for G Casey Murphy.

OL REIGN — Traded F/D Crystal Dunn to the Portland Thorns for one 2021 international slot, a first round 2022 NWSL draft pick and allocation money.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Patrick Nee men’s basketball special assistant to the head coach.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lindsay Cordero uses art to express herself and counter anxiety during COVID-19