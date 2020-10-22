Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced LHP Nestor Cortes, RHPs Carl Edwards Jr. and Matt Magill elected free agency from Tacoma (PCL).

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with IF/OF Josh Harrison on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated DT Brandon Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Ahmad Gooden to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated CB Justin Coleman to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released G Beau Benzschawel.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated RB Nathan Cottrell, TE Ben Ellefson, LBs Nate Evans and Joe Giles-Harris, WRs Terry Godwin, Trey Quinn and Josh Hammond, OLs Jared Hilbers and Austen Pleasants, S Doug Middleton and CB Josh Nurse from the reserve/COVID list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Traded DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore for undisclosed draft choices. Placed S George Iloka on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WRs Sterling Shepard and Alex Bachman to the active roster. Elevated L Trent Harris to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed TE Zach Ertz on injured reserve. Promoted G Jamon Brown and DT T.Y. McGill to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Hurst to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Robert Foster from the Green Bay practice squad. Waived TE Marcus Baugh. Promoted TE Temarrick Hemingway to the active roster.

National College Athletic Association

NCAA — Announced G Dahmir Bishop has been granted a legislative relief waiver to play for St. Joseph’s University men’s basketball starting in the fall of 2020.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Casey Nelson to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Denis Gurianov to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Carson Meyer to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed D Jonathan Mensah to a multi-year contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Traded F/D Crystal Dunn to OL Reign in exchange for G Casey Murphy.

OL REIGN — Traded F/D Crystal Dunn to the Portland Thorns for one 2021 international slot, a first round 2022 NWSL draft pick and allocation money.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Patrick Nee men’s basketball special assistant to the head coach.

