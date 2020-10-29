Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Taylor Davis, RHPs Marcos Diplan, Mickey Jannis and Ofelky Peralta, INF Ryan Ripken and INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson to a minor league contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Tony La Russa as manager with multi-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINIERS — Signed RHP Kendall Graveman from free agency.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released DT Albert Higgins.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed G Will Hernandez on reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced decision to renounce the rights to D Mitchell Miller effective immediately.
DALLAS STARS — Named Rick Bowness to head coach.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Colton White to a one-year, two-way contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Pat Maroon to a two-year contract. Signed D Luke Schenn to a one-year contract.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with D Seth Helgeson and Fs Jeff Kubiak, Erik Brown and Nick Pastujove.
WORCESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Eddie Matsushima to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Brandon Bazquez to a multi-year extension.
ORLANDO CITY B — Released M Austin Amer, G Austin Aviza, D Franklin Carabali, F Fablo Dos Santos, D Owen Guske, D Juan Pablo Monticelli, M Teddy Ndje, D Nicholas O’Callaghan, M Adam Ozeri, M Ignacio Poplawske, D Mateo Rodas and D Jonathan Rosales.
