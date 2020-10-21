Top Western Conference teams Seattle and Portland square off

Portland Timbers (9-5-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (9-4-4, first in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers square off in a matchup of the two top teams in Western Conference play.

The Sounders are 8-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle ranks fifth in the Western Conference drawing 100 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The Timbers are 8-5-4 against conference opponents. Felipe Mora ranks fourth in MLS play with seven goals. Portland has 46 goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. Portland won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has seven goals and four assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has four goals over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

Diego Valeri has six goals and four assists for Portland so far this year. Jeremy Ebobisse has five goals over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.5 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Portland: 6-2-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 1.8 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Trey Muse (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores, Julio Cascante (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

