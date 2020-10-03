On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 9:44 pm
Philadelphia 1 0 1
Toronto FC 0 2 2

First half_1, Philadelphia, Santos, 6, 5th minute.

Second half_2, Toronto FC, Akinola, 2 (Gallacher), 58th; 3, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 7 (Piatti), 76th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Martinez, Philadelphia, 83rd.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Ian McKay, Gjovalin Bori, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Mark McKenzie, Matt Real (Andrew Wooten, 90th); Brendan Aaronson (Anthony Fontana, 65th), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 71st).

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow (Tony Gallacher, 38th); Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Ayo Akinola (Patrick Mullins, 86th), Jozy Altidore (Nick DeLeon, 53rd), Pablo Piatti (Tsubasa Endoh, 86th).

