Toronto FC brings stingy defense into matchup against FC Cincinnati

Toronto FC (10-2-4, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-9-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC visits FC Cincinnati on a defensive hot streak. Toronto FC has given up only nine goals over the last 10 games.

FC Cincinnati is 3-8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. FC Cincinnati has drawn a league-low 51 corner kicks, averaging 3.2 per game.

Toronto FC is 8-2-3 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto FC is second in the MLS with 97 shots on goal, averaging 6.1 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has one goal and one assist for FC Cincinnati. Haris Medunjanin has one goal over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Alejandro Pozuelo has seven goals and four assists for Toronto FC. Ayo Akinola has three goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 1-6-3, averaging 0.2 goals, zero assists, 2.5 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 7-2-1, averaging 1.5 goals, one assist, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Siem de Jong (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured).

Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Michael Bradley (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

