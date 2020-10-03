On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Toronto FC rallies to beat Philadelphia Union 2-1

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 76th minute, rallying Toronto FC to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Playing in their temporary home in Connecticut, Pozuelo’s seventh goal of the season was the winner. Ayo Akinola tied it for Toronto in the 58th minute with his seventh goal of the season.

Philadelphia jumped out to an early lead when Sergio Santos scored from close range in the fifth minute.

Toronto (9-2-4) is unbeaten in five games.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Union’s Jozy Alitdore left the match in the 53rd minute after experiencing tightness in a hamstring.

Philadelphia (8-3-4) lost for the first time in six games.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane