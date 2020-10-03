On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Travis comes off bench to guide Florida State rally

By BOB FERRANTE
October 3, 2020 7:54 pm
1 min read
      

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis came off the bench to lead Florida State to touchdowns on five straight drives as the Seminoles rallied to knock off FCS program Jacksonville State 41-24 on Saturday.

Travis completed 13 of 18 passes for 215 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown pass to Keyshawn Helton. The redshirt sophomore also added a touchdown run, one of four TD runs from the Seminoles .

Florida State (1-2) trailed 14-0 in the first quarter and went scoreless on four opening drives under the direction of true freshman quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

Zerrick Cooper completed 22 of 30 passes for 232 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Cooper, who threw for back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons at JSU, was efficient but a fourth-quarter interception snagged by Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr. all but ended the Gamecocks’ upset bid.

JSU’s Kolbi Fuqua also had a 13-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Lawrance Toafili ran for 99 yards and a touchdown for Florida State, which finished with 256 rushing yards on 53 carries. The Seminoles were held to just 38 first-half rushing yards.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville State plays host to Mercer next Saturday.

Florida State plays at Notre Dame next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

