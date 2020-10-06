Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Reinstated New York Yankees RHP Domingo German from the restricted list.

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHP Domingo German to the minor leagues.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned INFs Johan Camargo and William Contreras to the minor leagues. Activated RHPs Bryse Wilson and Huascar Ynoa.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed NT Mike Purcell to a three-year contract extension through 2023.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated INF Gavin Lux and RHP Dylan Floro. Reassigned INFs Keibert Ruiz and Edwin Rose to the minor leagues.

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated LHP Daniel Castano and RHP Nick Vincent. Reassigned INF Lewin Diaz, OF Starling Marte and LHP Stephen Tarpley to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of INF Sean Rodriguez from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reassigned RHP Dan Altavilla and INFs Jorge Mateo and Greg Garcia to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Mike Clevinger and OF Greg Allen. Designated OF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Weathers from Fort Wayne (Midwest League).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB Jonathan Ward on the active roster. Released S Curtis Riley.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released CB Brandon Carr, OT Alex Light. Placed OT Greg Senat on the active roster. Signed OT William Sweet to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released WR Krishawn Hogan and TE Ethan Wolf.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE O.J. Howard on injured reserve. Placed WR Cyril Grayson on the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived WR Jordan Veasy from injured reserve.

HOCKEY ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Cam Strong.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC M Janio Bikel an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in an Oct. 3 match against Seattle Sounders FC. Fined San Jose Earthquakes F Chris Wondolowski and LA Galaxy Fs Christian Pavon and Javier Hernandez an undisclosed amount for escalating a mass confrontration during their Oct. 3 match.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Kwadwo Opoku.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Gerhard Struber head coach.

