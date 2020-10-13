Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Adam Duvall on the 10-day IL. Activated INF Johan Camargo.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Jordan Franks and OT Timon Parris to the practice squad. Released TE Kyle Markway from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad. Released RB Tavien Feaster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released LB Jonas Griffith from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Kasimir Kaskisuo and D Tyler Lewington to one-year, two-way contracts.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Czarnik and D Grant Hutton on two-year contracts.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Patrick Marleau to a one-year contract.

USA Hockey

UNITED STATES WOMEN’S NATIONAL ICE HOCKEY TEAM — Announced the retirement of captain Meghan Duggan.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Bernd Eibler assistant coach.<

