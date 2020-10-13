Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Adam Duvall on the 10-day IL. Activated INF Johan Camargo.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Jordan Franks and OT Timon Parris to the practice squad. Released TE Kyle Markway from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad. Released RB Tavien Feaster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released LB Jonas Griffith from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Kasimir Kaskisuo and D Tyler Lewington to one-year, two-way contracts.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Czarnik and D Grant Hutton on two-year contracts.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Patrick Marleau to a one-year contract.
UNITED STATES WOMEN’S NATIONAL ICE HOCKEY TEAM — Announced the retirement of captain Meghan Duggan.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Bernd Eibler assistant coach.<
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments