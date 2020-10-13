Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
October 13, 2020 6:53 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Adam Duvall on the 10-day IL. Activated INF Johan Camargo.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP James Bourque and C Raudy Read to Fresno (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Prince Amukamara to the practice squad. Released WR Jaron Brown from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DL Marion Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB James Burgess to the practice squad. Promoted CB Tyler Hall to the active roster.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted LB Andre Smith and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Jordan Franks and OT Timon Parris to the practice squad. Released TE Kyle Markway from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DB Chris Cooper to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad. Released RB Tavien Feaster.

        Read more Sports News news.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Josiah Deguara on injured reserve. Placed C Jake Hanson to the practice squad injured reserve. Signed WR Kalija Lipscomb to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Benardrick McKinney on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released LB Jonas Griffith from the practice squad.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Carl Davis to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed FB Anthony Sherman on reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB D.J. White to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Jordan Fuller on injured reserve. Promoted DB Juju Hughes to the active roster. Signed DT Eric Banks to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad. Waived DT Hercules Mata’afa. Signed DE Jordan Brailford.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Damion Ratley from the practice squad. Promoted WR Austin Mack to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Chris Hogan on injured reserve. Promoted CB Lamar Jackson to the active roster. Re-signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated S Will Parks from injured reserve. Waived DB Grayland Arnold and DE Casey Toohill.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed CB Parnell Motley off waivers from Tampa Bay.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Tim Williams from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Travis Jonson, TE Codey McElroy and LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad. Designated WR John Hurst and G John Molchon from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Kristian Fulton and OLB Kamalei Correa from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OL David Quessenberry, DB Kareem Orr, WR Cody Hollister and LB Daren Bates to the active roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Kasimir Kaskisuo and D Tyler Lewington to one-year, two-way contracts.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Czarnik and D Grant Hutton on two-year contracts.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Patrick Marleau to a one-year contract.

USA Hockey

UNITED STATES WOMEN’S NATIONAL ICE HOCKEY TEAM — Announced the retirement of captain Meghan Duggan.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Warned Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls for violating the mass confrontation policy in a match on Oct. 10. Fined M Jeff Larentowicz from Atlanta United and M Marc Rzatkowski from New York Red Bulls an undisclosed amount for instigating and escalating a mass confrontation in a match on Oct. 10. Fined D Franco Escobar from Atlanta United an undisclosed amount for violation of league’s policy for hands to face, head, or neck of an opponent in a match against New York on Oct. 10.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Bernd Eibler assistant coach.

United Soccer League

MEMPHIS 901 FC — Loaned D Mark Segbers to Los Angeles FC for remainder of 2020 season.

COLLEGE-

THE CITADEL — Named Luke Welch assistant wrestling coach.

SIENNA COLLEGE — Named Ryan Brooks-Newton men’s soccer team goalkeeper coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

California State Cadet takes break from fighting forest fires to be commissioned