Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Adam Duvall on the 10-day IL. Activated INF Johan Camargo.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP James Bourque and C Raudy Read to Fresno (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Prince Amukamara to the practice squad. Released WR Jaron Brown from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DL Marion Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB James Burgess to the practice squad. Promoted CB Tyler Hall to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted LB Andre Smith and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Jordan Franks and OT Timon Parris to the practice squad. Released TE Kyle Markway from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DB Chris Cooper to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad. Released RB Tavien Feaster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Josiah Deguara on injured reserve. Placed C Jake Hanson to the practice squad injured reserve. Signed WR Kalija Lipscomb to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Benardrick McKinney on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released LB Jonas Griffith from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Carl Davis to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed FB Anthony Sherman on reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB D.J. White to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Jordan Fuller on injured reserve. Promoted DB Juju Hughes to the active roster. Signed DT Eric Banks to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad. Waived DT Hercules Mata’afa. Signed DE Jordan Brailford.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Damion Ratley from the practice squad. Promoted WR Austin Mack to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Chris Hogan on injured reserve. Promoted CB Lamar Jackson to the active roster. Re-signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated S Will Parks from injured reserve. Waived DB Grayland Arnold and DE Casey Toohill.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed CB Parnell Motley off waivers from Tampa Bay.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Tim Williams from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Travis Jonson, TE Codey McElroy and LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad. Designated WR John Hurst and G John Molchon from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Kristian Fulton and OLB Kamalei Correa from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OL David Quessenberry, DB Kareem Orr, WR Cody Hollister and LB Daren Bates to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Kasimir Kaskisuo and D Tyler Lewington to one-year, two-way contracts.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Czarnik and D Grant Hutton on two-year contracts.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Patrick Marleau to a one-year contract.

USA Hockey

UNITED STATES WOMEN’S NATIONAL ICE HOCKEY TEAM — Announced the retirement of captain Meghan Duggan.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Warned Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls for violating the mass confrontation policy in a match on Oct. 10. Fined M Jeff Larentowicz from Atlanta United and M Marc Rzatkowski from New York Red Bulls an undisclosed amount for instigating and escalating a mass confrontation in a match on Oct. 10. Fined D Franco Escobar from Atlanta United an undisclosed amount for violation of league’s policy for hands to face, head, or neck of an opponent in a match against New York on Oct. 10.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Bernd Eibler assistant coach.

United Soccer League

MEMPHIS 901 FC — Loaned D Mark Segbers to Los Angeles FC for remainder of 2020 season.

COLLEGE-

THE CITADEL — Named Luke Welch assistant wrestling coach.

SIENNA COLLEGE — Named Ryan Brooks-Newton men’s soccer team goalkeeper coach.

