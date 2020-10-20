On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 4:55 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Returned RHP Aaron Slegers and LHP Jose Alvarado to the minor leagues. Activated RF Brett Phillips and LHP Ryan Sherriff.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Rick Lonard to the practice squad. Activated RB D.J. Foster and TE Justin Johnson from the practice squad injured reserve list. Released S Kentrell Brice, CBs Jalen Davis and T.J. Ward.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Pita Taumoepenu and DB Shyheim Carter to the practice squad. Released J.J. Wilcox.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Sean Chandler from the New York Giants practice squad. Placed S Justin Burris and WR Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve. Promoted S Kenny Robinson and OL Sam Tecklenburg to the active roster. Signed CB Josh Hawkins, DT Mike Panasiuk, DE Greg Roberts and RB Michael Warren to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Manti Te’o to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Prince Smith to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released QB/WR Joe Webb from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell to the practice squad. Released CB Christian Angulo.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed K Kai Forbath from the Chicago Bears practice squad. Placed OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated WR Sterling Shepard from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OLB Frankie Luvu on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR John Hurst. Signed DL Kobe Smith to the practice squad. Released S D’Cota Dixon.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted TE MyCole Pruitt to active roster. Activated DB Breon Borders from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Parker Hesse to the practice squad. Released DBs Greg Mabin and Maurice Smith.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract.

