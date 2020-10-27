Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent C Wynston Sawyer to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Zach Allen and LB Isaiah Irving on injured reserve. Waived TEs Evan Bayliss. Released TE Justin Johnson and WR Andre Patton.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated G Jon Feliciano from injured reserve. Released LB Deon Lacey. Signed LB Andre Smith to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated RB Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve. Released CB Eli Apple.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Kahlil McKenzie to the practice squad. Signed CB Jalen Davis to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DT Mike Purcell and LB Derrek Tuszka on injured reserve. Promoted DL Sylvester Williams to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Odell Beckham Jr. on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB C.J. Prosise to the practice squad. Released TE Troy Fumagalli.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Will Sunderland to the practice squad. Released LB Najee Goode.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB James Onwualu and DB Kemah Siverand to the practice squad. Placed WR Robert Davis and DB D.J. White on the practice squad injured reserve list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived K Sam Sloman. Signed K Austin MacGinnis to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released LB Cale Garrett. Terminated contract of C Brett Jones. Signed CB Marcus Sayles to practice squad. Assigned K Chase McLaughlin to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad. Released OL Jordan Roos.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted OLB Trent Harris to the active roster. Signed WR Corey Coleman, DB Montre Hartage and TE Rysen John to the practice squad. Released C Javon Patterson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Tony Bergstrom and DL Willie Henry Jr. to the practice squad. Released CB Brain Allen, OL Cody Conway and DL Adam Shuler. Agreed to terms with WR Tavon Austin for injury settlement and released him from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton and OL Paul Adams to the practice squad. Promoted LB Darren Bates and OL David Quessenberry to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed S Landon Collins on injured reserve. Promoted S Jeremy Reaves to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with Fs A.J. Greer and Joshua Ho-Sang to one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with Ds Mitch Vande Sompel and Parker Wotherspoon to two-year contracts.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Hendrix Lapierre to a three-year entry level contract.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY UNIVERSITY — Named Scotty Walden head football coach.

