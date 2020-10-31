Trending:
Tulane snaps skid with convincing 38-3 win over Temple

By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 3:28 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Tulane controlled Temple 38-3 on Saturday to end its three game losing streak.

Pratt threw for 205 yards with 114 of it going to Deuce Watts. Pratt found Watts from 31 yards out with 5:36 left in the third quarter to put Tulane (3-4, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) ahead 17-3.

On Temple’s (1-3, 1-3) following drive, Willie Langham intercepted Trad Beatty and returned it 14 yards to the Owls’ 30-yard line.

That set up a five-play drive that ended with Pratt connecting to Watts from 5 yards out for a 24-3 advantage with 1:43 left in the third.

Tulane outgained Temple 504-222 yards and had 28 first downs to 11 for the Owls.

Beatty threw for 122 yards for Temple.

